Reaction to withdrawal of Teck's Frontier oilsands mine ranges from shock to anger to applause

Politicians, environmentalists and First Nations leaders were among those reacting to the bombshell news Sunday night that mining giant Teck Resources was withdrawing its application for a $20-billion oilsands mine.

The Teck Frontier mine had become a focal point of national debate around climate change and the economy, and its chief executive cited that nexus as one of the reasons the company was stepping aside.

Don Lindsay wrote in a letter to Canada's environment minister that he hoped stepping away from Frontier would help Canada have a much-needed conversation.

He reiterated that sentiment Monday morning at an investors conference in Florida and said it became clear in the "past few days" that there was no clear path forward for the project.

Lindsay also pointed to the blockades that have sprung up across the country, jamming national rail networks in protest against a natural gas pipeline in B.C., as having a significant impact on the company.

"As a result of these illegal blockades, there has been some deep concern expressed across the country, in particular with relation to the safety of railway employees, to the safety of the public and the protesters and the effects they're having on the Canadian economy and individual Canadians," said Lindsay.

"As Canada's largest railway shipper, the blockades have had a significant impact on our steelmaking coal business. Together with the severe weather in January, the blockades have reduced our steelmaking coal shipments by over one million tons in the first quarter of 2020."

Teck's Frontier oilsands project was planned for northern Alberta. The company pulled its application for the project on Sunday. (CBC News)

He told the investors' conference that Teck has no timeline for a possible resubmission of the project for approval and will focus on its priority projects, including a copper mine in Chile.

A portion of his presentation also focused on the company's plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, in alignment with the goals of the federal government.

"Teck has set out an initial roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by first avoiding emissions and then eliminating or minimizing emissions," read one of Lindsay's presentation slides.

Frontier becomes flashpoint

Frontier was recently thrust into the role as both saviour of the Alberta economy and death knell of Canada's climate action, depending on who was doing the talking.

A group of Conservative MPs even linked its approval to Alberta's willingness to stay in confederation as part of their Buffalo Declaration.

That view was echoed by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Sunday night.

"The factors that led to today's decision further weaken national unity.… We did our part, but the federal government's inability to convey a clear or unified position let us, and Teck, down," Kenney said.

One of the groups impacted by the death of the project is the Fort McKay Métis, which stood to reap economic rewards and employment from the mine. It supported Teck's application.

Kenney was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. MT (4 p.m. ET) today to address the withdrawal and an anticipated ruling from the Alberta Court of Appeal on the province's challenge to the federal carbon tax.

Fort McKay reaction

Ron Quintal, president of the Fort McKay Métis, said he was shocked when an executive vice-president of Teck called him to alert him to the news.

Teck Resources has withdrawn the application for its new Frontier oilsands mine. The federal government was supposed to decide on the $20-billion project this week. 2:42

"I had anticipated that perhaps the phone call was to meet in Ottawa ahead of the decision," he said.

He's not sure what's next for his group, and said they're in "damage control mode." He acknowledged that even if Teck resubmitted the project, it could be years before anything came of it.

"I think that there needs to be some work around policy, there needs to be some work with the federal and provincial governments to try to find a different path forward in terms of how we get our energy to market," said Quintal.

"And from my perspective, we're not cutting the mustard at this point and something's got to give."

'Market-based decision'

Environmentalists, meanwhile, were applauding the death of the project as a win for climate change efforts.

Julia Levin, climate and energy program manager with Environmental Defence, said the decision is the inevitable result of a shift away from fossil fuels.

"This was a market-based decision. Teck couldn't find financial partners willing to take on a high-cost, high-emission, long-duration oilsands mine, because markets are realizing that projects like the Frontier mine are high-risk and uneconomical," she said in an emailed statement.

"This project only offered a false promise to workers in Alberta concerned about their futures — especially in a world moving away from oil. Now is the time to invest in projects that provide jobs and create clean energy and clean growth."

The Alberta Chamber of Commerce said the loss of the project will hurt an already fragile provincial economy.

"If approved, the Frontier project would have generated 7,000 jobs and $70 billion in tax and royalty revenue, providing a significant boost to our provincial and national economies," said a statement from the organization.

"This was an example of a project done responsibly, which was demonstrated by the strong support of all 14 nearby First Nations."