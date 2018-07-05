Calgary Stampede looks to technology for better animal care
'To have these professionals here to spot these things is great for us'
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks off in full on Friday but before things get started, the Calgary Stampede showed off some improved technology they are using to keep animals safe and healthy.
The Fitness to Compete program has been running for seven years at the Stampede, but this year they've stepped up their tools.
- Complete CBC Calgary Stampede coverage
- Calgary Stampede amps up security with new vehicle barriers, metal detectors
"What's new for 2018 is we've upgraded the software system considerably," veterinarian Erin Thompson-Shields said Thursday.
Vets check every horse for things like infectious diseases and cardiovascular problems. They also look for signs of lameness in the animal's walk.
But this year's improvements show up after the vet's exam.
A bright yellow wand gets waved over each horse. They're now all microchipped and everything is tracked in a centralized system.
"The microchip wand is used to just identify the horse and it automatically syncs into the database system," said Thompson-Shields.
That database is accessible across the Stampede grounds, making it easier for vets and competitors alike to keep track of their horses' health.
For chuckwagon driver Jordie Fike, that's a huge benefit.
"I mean, maybe he had a little spot somewhere that you didn't even know about," Fike said.
"To have these professionals here to spot these things is great for us."
The tracking system also helps the Stampede enforce mandatory rest days for the horses. They can't enter a race without a microchip scan.
That's not a problem for many competitors though, Fike says.
"These horses are family, they're our livelihood. We spend every day of our lives with them so anything we can do to make their lives better, easier, make them feel better," he said. "We're 100 per cent all for it, and we appreciate the Stampede is willing to do that for us."
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Work on Calgary ring road's $1B final leg to start in 2019
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | 'Gas bar shenanigans' spike prices across Alberta, analyst says
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.
With files from CBC's Anis Heydari