Calgary Stampede looks to technology for better animal care

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth kicks off in full on Friday but before things get started, the Calgary Stampede showed off some improved technology they are using to keep animals safe and healthy.

The Fitness to Compete program has been running for seven years at the Stampede, but this year they've stepped up their tools.

"What's new for 2018 is we've upgraded the software system considerably," veterinarian Erin Thompson-Shields said Thursday.

Vets check every horse for things like infectious diseases and cardiovascular problems. They also look for signs of lameness in the animal's walk.

But this year's improvements show up after the vet's exam.

Veterinarian Erin Thompson-Shields says the software has improved a lot this year. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

A bright yellow wand gets waved over each horse. They're now all microchipped and everything is tracked in a centralized system.

"The microchip wand is used to just identify the horse and it automatically syncs into the database system," said Thompson-Shields.

That database is accessible across the Stampede grounds, making it easier for vets and competitors alike to keep track of their horses' health.

Chuckwagon driver Jordie Fike says the technology really helps. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

For chuckwagon driver Jordie Fike, that's a huge benefit.

"I mean, maybe he had a little spot somewhere that you didn't even know about," Fike said.

"To have these professionals here to spot these things is great for us."

The Calgary Stampede is using tablet computers, technology and databases to improve animal care. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The tracking system also helps the Stampede enforce mandatory rest days for the horses. They can't enter a race without a microchip scan.

That's not a problem for many competitors though, Fike says.

"These horses are family, they're our livelihood. We spend every day of our lives with them so anything we can do to make their lives better, easier, make them feel better," he said. "We're 100 per cent all for it, and we appreciate the Stampede is willing to do that for us."