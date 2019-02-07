Calgary teachers' conference cancels convicted murderer's presentation

A convicted murderer will no longer be speaking about addictions recovery at this month's Calgary teachers' convention.

Andrew Evans, a former drug counsellor, was convicted of second-degree murder for strangling a woman in B.C. and hiding her body.

He's since been released and was scheduled to speak at a teachers' convention in Calgary, CBC News reported on Tuesday.

But late Wednesday night the Alberta Teachers Association sent out a tweet that the session was being cancelled.

The AARC session at Calgary City Teachers' Convention is being cancelled.

"I sincerely regret the impact this has had on survivors, victims and their supporters," ATA president Greg Jeffery tweeted.

In 2007, then 25-year-old Evans killed Nicole Parisien in Vancouver.

He confessed to becoming angry after being unable to get an erection, and beat Parisien before strangling her and hiding her body in the bushes, according to a Supreme Court judgment.

Evans appealed the conviction, but it was upheld.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years but he was released early after seven years behind bars. He moved back to Calgary upon his release in 2014.

Evans was set to share a message "of hope" about his addictions recovery alongside a Calgary police officer, according to the description for his panel at the Calgary City Teachers' Convention. The scheduled event has since been deleted from the convention's website.

All certified teachers employed in Alberta public school boards are legally and professionally obligated to attend their designated teachers' convention each year.

Being absent from the convention could result in consequences ranging from lost wages to termination and removal of their teaching certificates. More than 10,000 teachers attend.