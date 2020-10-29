TC Energy reports third-quarter profit, revenue up from year ago
Calgary-based pipeline company says profit on common shares amounted to $904M
TC Energy Corp. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.
The Calgary-based pipeline company says its profit attributable to common shares amounted to $904 million or 96 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $739 million or 79 cents per share a year ago.
Revenue totalled nearly $3.2 billion, up from $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year.
TC Energy says its comparable earnings for the quarter were $893 million or 95 cents per share compared, down from $970 million or $1.04 per share in the same quarter in 2019.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per share and $3.22 billion in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
TC Energy also says it is going ahead with its US$200-million Wisconsin Access Project to increase natural gas capacity and improve reliability on a segment of its ANR Pipeline system.
The company say the project will provide about 72 million cubic feet per day of firm transportation service under long-term contracts to utilities serving the Midwestern United States.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.