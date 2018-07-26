81 people possibly exposed to tuberculosis at Calgary-area school

Eighty-one people at a Calgary-area school have potentially been exposed to tuberculosis.

Alberta Health Services says the exposures were contained to one school and do not pose a risk to the general public.

The agency has sent notification letters to all of those potentially exposed. The letters include information on how to get screened for TB and what treatment entails, if it's determined to be required.

AHS said that in order to protect patient confidentiality it isn't releasing any case-specific details including the name of the school where the exposure took place.

TB is transmitted by breathing in air from an infected person.

Active TB may involve symptoms of coughing up bloody mucus, being tired and losing weight or having night sweats and fever, according to AHS.

It can take a few weeks to determine if someone has been infected with TB.