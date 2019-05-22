200 people potentially exposed to TB at north Calgary high school

Alberta Health Services says 200 people may have been exposed to two cases of tuberculosis at a north Calgary high school.

AHS said those who may have been exposed are being notified by letters in the mail, and those people will be provided information on how to be screened and treated for TB if required.

The agency said there's no ongoing risk to the school or the public.

"Risk of transmission from these cases is considered low and, again, the public can be assured the cases do not present an ongoing risk at any school nor to the general public. We are simply informing the public as a matter of transparency," AHS said in an emailed statement on Wednesday afternoon.

AHS said that to protect patient confidentiality the name of the school will not be released.

Tuberculosis is an infection of the lungs and is spread through the air. AHS says the risk of contracting TB is low and it is transmitted only if the infection becomes a disease in the original carrier.

Symptoms include a cough that produces phlegm for more than three weeks, loss of appetite, tiredness, night sweats and fever.

More information on TB is available on the AHS website.