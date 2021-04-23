Massive development space on Tsuut'ina Nation acquiring tenants

The ambitious Taza development project on Tsuut'ina Nation is announcing the confirmation of new tenants.

Located on 1,200 acres of the nation, Taza retail, office and tourism development is on the the outskirts of southwest Calgary.

Currently, the land sits empty but for its neighbouring anchor tenant Costco, which occupies 151,000 square feet of land nearby.

The vice president of Taza Development Corporation, who are leading the project, says several tenants including a Bank of Montreal, Tim Hortons and a Dollarama, have already signed on to become tenants of the Shops at Buffalo Run.

"The tenants who are working with us have enough confidence in the way that we're doing things to invest millions of dollars of time, of effort, of resources into our community," Bryce Starlight, told The Homestretch.

An experience centre is also being set up in the nearby Seven Chiefs Sportsplex. The intent is for community members to connect and learn more about the 40-year development project and take part in employment sessions.

Tsuut'ina member, Jacob Crane says the centre is important for the nation's future and will help create scholarship, internship and employment opportunities.

"For our young people so that they're equipped to go out into the world, to succeed," said Crane.

Due to COVID-19. the new experience centre is taking visitors by online appointment only.

The company held a "Taza Talks" discussion Thursda at the centre. It was the first of a panel series meant to cover a range of topic including developing in a sustainable way that partners with the community.

"[We're] looking for different opportunities that may not exist or just connecting the dots between tenants, between our our service providers and the nation's community and and individuals there," said Starlight .

He says more tenants, construction updates and other programs will likely be confirmed in the coming months.