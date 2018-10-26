Calgary Co-op food tamperer convicted of assault for spitting in face of government worker

The Calgary woman who made headlines after she put metal pins, needles and nails in food at a local Co-op has been convicted of assault for spitting in the face of an Alberta government worker.

Tatyana Granada was found guilty in 2012 of trespassing and mischief for tampering with the grocery store items. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

"Ms. Granada continues to have a total disregard for the health and safety of the public," said prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood in her sentencing submissions on Friday.

'I did not spit her'

During the hearing, Granada continually interrupted the judge to deny the assault.

"I did not spit her," she said repeatedly.

Earlier in the day, Granada, who has a "history of vindictive behaviour," was convicted of the May 2017 assault by Judge Bruce Fraser.

"Spitting, particularly in a person's face, is a demeaning and degrading form of assault," said Greenwood, who proposed a six-month sentence.

The victim had to get blood tests over a six-month period because of a risk of infection after Granada's saliva got into her eye.

Granada was unable to tell the judge what she believed was a proper sentence so the case has been adjourned while a risk assessment and mental health report are prepared.

A publication ban limits what can be reported about the spitting incident.

Food tampering

Granada was originally arrested in 2010 after the sharp objects were found in food on four occasions at the Oakridge Co-op.

Staff found the pins, needles and nails in bakery items, cheese, juices and some bulk food.

Granada was convicted of four counts of mischief and four counts of trespassing in 2012.

In April 2018, Granada was convicted of shoplifting from a Co-op and received a four-day jail sentence, despite a lifetime ban from all Alberta Co-op stores.

The assault case will be back in court in November.