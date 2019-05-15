Fatal shooting in Taradale possibly linked to earlier homicides, police say

A fatal shooting in the northeast Calgary community of Taradale late Tuesday night was a targeted killing, and investigators believe it might be linked to other recent homicides in the city, police said Friday.

Following an autopsy, the latest victim has been identified as 23-year-old Rishabh Saini.

Police were called just before midnight on May 14 to investigate a traffic collision and reports of a man in medical distress in the 200 block of Taracove Road N.E.

When officers arrived, they found a black SUV sitting atop two silver cars. Inside one of the cars, the victim of an apparent shooting had died at the scene, police said.

Police say detectives are now exploring whether the Taradale shooting is connected to a double homicide that happened April 3 outside a northeast Calgary restaurant and a killing on May 11 at a house in the Hamptons in the city's northwest.

In the Taradale shooting, a witness told CBC News he saw two pairs of men leave the scene separately before police and EMS crews arrived.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.