21 displaced, 3 homes uninhabitable from Taradale fire

A huge fire has left 21 people displaced and three homes uninhabitable Monday afternoon in the northeast community of Taradale.

At least 12 fire units responded to a large multi-home fire near Taravista Drive

David Bell · CBC News ·
Crews responded to a call received about 5:15 p.m. Monday and immediately called in a second alarm. Three homes were destroyed and 21 residents displaced. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

The 911 system got the call about 5:15 p.m., Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Alistair Robin told CBC News, and crews responded to a home on Taravista Drive N.E.

"Crew arrived very quickly as it is close to one of our stations. Once they arrived they discovered the home was fully involved and we immediately called in a second alarm," Robin said.

At least 12 fire units responded.

A burned-out car at a huge three-house fire in Taradale Monday afternoon. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

"Due to the volume of flame in the original home, it spread quite quickly into the two neighbouring homes."

All three homes are uninhabitable, he added, although there are no reported injuries.

At least 12 fire units responded. (Elissa Carpenter/CBC)

