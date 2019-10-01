Red Deer city councillors freeze own salaries to cut costs
City council in Red Deer, Alta., has voted to freeze the salaries of the mayor and eight councillors this year.
Mayor Tara Veer says it's important for council to lead by example
Monday's vote came as the city looks for ways to cope with potential senior government cutbacks and economic uncertainty.
The provincial budget is set to be unveiled later this month.
Mayor Tara Veer says city administrators have been asked to look for $15 million in savings over the next three years.
She says it's important for council to lead by example.
Veer earns more than $131,000 annually, while the councillors make slightly less than $69,000.
Compensation for Red Deer council is reviewed annually and mid-term.
