1 dead after flatbed truck and train collide in Taber
The intersection will remain closed until Sunday, police said
One person is dead after a train collided with a flatbed truck in Taber, Alta., on Friday.
Taber police and emergency services said they responded to the collision on 57th Street, north of Highway 3 at 10:30 a.m.
The driver of the truck died at the scene, police said.
Police said the intersection at 47th Avenue between Highway 3 and 57th Street would remain closed until Sunday afternoon, as the Calgary RCMP Collision Reconstruction Unit assists in the investigation.
"We are collecting statements from witnesses and continuing our investigation. More information will be released once our investigation is complete," police said in a release.
Taber is located about 55 kilometres east of Lethbridge.
Notice of Road Closure:<br><br>As per the Taber Police Service:<br><br>For the next 48 hours 47 Avenue between Highway 3 and 57 Street will be closed. Obey all road barriers and detour signs as posted. Please take an alternate route until the roadway is opened. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Taber?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Taber</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ar91gtFhMU">pic.twitter.com/Ar91gtFhMU</a>—@TownofTaber
