Senior couple killed after semi-tractor strikes SUV
No charges will be laid in the incident, RCMP said
A couple in their 80s is dead after their SUV was struck by a semi-tractor hauling agricultural equipment in southern Alberta this weekend.
The pair from Taber, who has not been named, were driving a Chevrolet Equinox along Range Road 205, south of Lethbridge, when they reached the intersection with Highway 4.
Vehicles are supposed to wait at a stop sign before entering the highway, RCMP noted in a release issued Sunday. It's unclear what the couple did in this case.
After they drove onto the highway, a southeast-bound semi-tractor hit the SUV, broadsiding it in the centre of the road, police say. The speed limit on the highway was 110 km/h.
RCMP responded to the collision site at 7:40 p.m. MT Saturday
The drivers side of the SUV was crushed, and police called the impact "severe." The Coaldale Fire Department assisted to extricate the deceased.
They were declared dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the semi-tractor were not hurt.
The intersection was closed for roughly six hours so a traffic reconstructionist could investigate the scene. The area has since reopened.
Police said there will be no charges. The names of the deceased won't be released.
