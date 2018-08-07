Tractor pulling trailer rolls near Taber, killing 2 boys

RCMP are investigating a fatal tractor accident south of Taber, Alta., that claimed the lives of two preteen boys on the weekend.

According to police, a tractor pulling a flat-deck trailer with passengers down to the Chin Reservoir to go swimming lost control on a steep hill and rolled.

The trailer rolled on the people riding on it, killing two boys, aged nine and 11.

Two people who were not hurt went to get help.

First responders from the Municipal District of Taber Fire Department, peace officers and EMS were called to the scene — described as the bottom of a steep embankment near a sharp curve just north of the Chin Reservoir — at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Eight people in total were involved in the accident. RCMP say two youths were taken to the Taber hospital with minor injuries and another patient was transported to the Foothills hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

The other three were not injured, RCMP said.

Taber is about 270 kilometres southeast of Calgary.