19-year-old killed in crash between tractor-trailer and car near Taber

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash between a car and tractor-trailer near Taber, Alta., on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision at around 12:45 p.m., at Highway 3 and Range Road 161, approximately three kilometres east of the town.

The tractor-trailer was headed east and the car headed west, RCMP said.

Preliminary investigation showed that the car had crossed into the oncoming lane when the two vehicles collided and burst into flames, RCMP said.

The 19-year-old female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 65-year-old male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to hospital and later released.

RCMP said the name of the deceased will not be released.

The highway was closed while crews responded to the incident. It was expected to reopen around 8:30 p.m.

Taber is located approximately 260 kilometres southeast of Calgary.