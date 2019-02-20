1 killed, 4 seriously injured in highway crash near Taber, Alta.
Two children were among those taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries
A man was killed and four other people — including two children — were rushed to hospital after a van and truck collided amid blowing snow on icy roads south of Taber on Wednesday.
RCMP said a southbound truck collided head-on with a northbound van on Highway 36, north of Highway 61, at approximately 9:25 a.m.
The 39-year-old male driver of the van died at the scene.
A child in the van who suffered life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance.
A 27-year-old female passenger and another child with serious but non-life-threatening injuries were taken by ambulance to hospital.
The truck's driver, a 60-year-old woman, was also seriously injured. She was taken to hospital via HALO, a dedicated medivac helicopter for southern Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan.
RCMP said they are not releasing the name of the deceased.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.