1 killed, 4 seriously injured in highway crash near Taber, Alta.

A man was killed and four other people — including two children — were rushed to hospital after a van and truck collided amid blowing snow on icy roads south of Taber on Wednesday.

Two children were among those taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
One person was killed and four injured in a head-on collision near Taber, Alta. (CBC)

RCMP said a southbound truck collided head-on with a northbound van on Highway 36, north of Highway 61, at approximately 9:25 a.m.

The 39-year-old male driver of the van died at the scene.

A child in the van who suffered life-threatening injuries was taken to hospital via STARS air ambulance.

A 27-year-old female passenger and another child with serious but non-life-threatening injuries were taken by ambulance to hospital.

The truck's driver, a 60-year-old woman, was also seriously injured. She was taken to hospital via HALO, a dedicated medivac helicopter for southern Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan.

RCMP said they are not releasing the name of the deceased.

