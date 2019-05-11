A safe place for music: Syrian guitarists to play in Calgary

Sometimes it was so cold in Syria without heat, Orwa Alshara'a struggled to strum his guitar.

His fingers would get so stiff and cold, it was nearly impossible to play.

The professional musician has come to Canada to perform with his guitar quartet and temporarily escape the civil war tearing through the Middle Eastern country.

He and his colleagues perform this weekend in Calgary.

"Of course, you can't stop thinking about your home country or what's happening there," Alshara'a said. "It's not really easy to just not think about it.

"But it's easier for us to not think about what's going to happen to us, at least, because we know tomorrow is going to be good."

A safe place for music

Alshara'a and the Orontes Guitar Quartet formed while its members were at university in Damascus. Shortly after the Syrian conflict began in 2011, they were encouraged to apply for the Artist Protection Fund, which helps threatened artists continue their work in safe countries.

The fund arranged for them to be hosted by the University of Victoria for a year. There's about six months left in their tenure.

"It's safe, calm, quiet, beautiful. People are nice to us — welcoming," Alshara'a said. "It's a good atmosphere for practicing, to play music, to do the things that you love."

Orwa Al-Shara'a is a member of the Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria. He said he's happy to be playing in Canada where he can focus on his music. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

In Syria, hundreds of thousands of people have died in the violent conflict that has become defined by human rights violations. Thousands more have fled, including to Canada, to seek refuge. The musicians' refuge in Canada is temporary.

"We'd really like to stay here. But our contract ends after another six months," Alshara'a said. "If we find something to do, we might stay but if we don't, we're going back to Syria."

In the meantime, he and the others are working on their material: classical arrangements of a variety of genres from jazz and blues to country and romantic.

They try to pick tunes that work well for four guitars, and are likely to please the audience. It's easier to do, he says, without worrying about day-to-day survival.

"While it's safe, while you don't think, 'what's gonna happen tomorrow or the day after,' it's easy for you to focus and concentrate on the things that you're doing now: on your music," Alshara'a said.

Watch the Orontes Guitar Quartet play in this video:

A Syrian guitar quartet is playing their music across Canada in a fellowship for musicians from war-torn countries. They're playing in Calgary this weekend. 2:03

Home is never far from mind, as they still have family in Syria who must deal with uncertain electricity, heat, food and constant threats to people's lives, he said.

While still in Damascus, the quartet played a concert with the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra in October 2016. Shortly before the show started, a mortar shell exploded in the entryway to the opera house.

People were injured. Many ran home.

But some stayed, and the director decided the show would go on.

"Despite of all the bad things that were happening in Damascus, we were able to escape that bad reality by playing music. It was our way of life. It wasn't just that thing we do; we lived with music," Alshara'a said. "We spent a lot of time playing just to forget about the bad things. And it actually worked."

'Able to play together again'

The Syrian National Symphony Orchestra disbanded that year due to the armed conflict. The guitar quartet faced the same fate, Alshara'a said, until they received word they'd been accepted to come to Canada.

"We are really happy to be in a peaceful and quiet country. It's safe in here," he said. "We are able to play together again."

The Orontes Guitar Quartet performs in Calgary on Saturday at the Bearspaw Lions Club. They've also recorded an album, The Clock.