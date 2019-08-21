RCMP investigate possible drowning in Sylvan Lake

RCMP are investigating a possible drowning in Sylvan Lake.

Police said at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, a man in his early 20s fell into the water from an inner tube and did not resurface.

RCMP as well as Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County fire departments have been actively searching the lake, RCMP said in a release at 5 p.m., but have yet to locate him.

The RCMP helicopter has been deployed as well.

Sylvan Lake is located west of Red Deer.