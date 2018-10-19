WestJet's Swoop forced to cancel 24 U.S. flights as regulatory approval held up

WestJet's new discount carrier Swoop is apologizing to travellers for cancelling 24 U.S.-bound flights.

The airline says it had hoped to have all regulatory approvals in place to operate south of the border — but one of those has not yet been approved.

That means all Swoop flights to the United States have been postponed until Oct. 27.

Swoop says it was able to operate some flights to the States using a leased aircraft from WestJet.

"We apologize to our travellers affected by the cancellations for the inconvenience and for their disappointment," said spokesperson Karen McIsaac in an email to CBC News.

"We are focused on doing what is right and are working directly with those affected travellers to provide options including rebooking on an alternate flight or providing full refunds and compensation."

Swoop announced a plan in August to fly to Las Vegas from Abbotsford, B.C., and to Phoenix, Ariz., from Edmonton, as well as to the Florida cities of Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa Bay from Hamilton, Ont.