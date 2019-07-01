Swimmer, paddleboarder go missing in separate possible drownings

Two men in their early 20s have gone missing while on the water in Alberta over the weekend.

Officials are treating both as possible drownings, with teams searching the areas where the men were last seen.

One man disappeared under water while swimming in Highwood River in Foothills County. The other was paddleboarding on Herbert Lake in Banff National Park.

The swimmer in the Highwood has been identified as Lual Ayach, 22, by a family member.

He jumped into the river from a ledge near Nature's Hideaway Family Campground in De Winton, east of Okotoks, around 8 p.m. Sunday, police say.

He surfaced for a moment but then went under water again and did not come back up. A family member said he could not swim.

Ayach was the fifth of eight children, and still lived at home with his family in Calgary. His family said he did not drink alcohol.

According to police, other people leapt into the river to help him but without success.

Crews are focusing their search for the swimmer along Highwood River, between the Bow River and Nature's Hideaway Family Campground.

Three men in a Foothills Fire Water Rescue boat circled the inlet where Ayach jumped in. They dragged hooks, hoping to latch onto something. Ayach's brother and uncle watched from the riverbank.

Divers from Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society were searching another part of the river.

The paddleboarder fell into the water around 7:17 p.m. MT Sunday and did not resurface, RCMP say. Crews are searching the lake, as well, and have not released his name.