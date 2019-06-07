Southern Alberta hamlet ordered to evacuate after train derailment
The hamlet of Swalwell in southern Alberta has been ordered to evacuate after a train derailment.
Alert was issued around 4:30 p.m. Monday
An information alert was issued at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
"Avoid the area. Evacuate immediately. Follow the directions of local authorities," the alert read.
Traffic was blocked at Township Road 302 and Railway Avenue, and the evacuation was in progress.
Kneehill County stated that fire department members were going door to door to ensure residents left safely.
Evacuees were being asked to register at a reception centre set up in Prairie Bible Institute's cafeteria at 350 Fifth Avenue North in Three Hills, Alta.
Swalwell is located about 90 kilometres northeast of Calgary and has a population of around 100.
