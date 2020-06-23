RCMP investigate fatal assault in hamlet southeast of Calgary
Police are investigating a suspicious death Monday in the hamlet of Gleichen in southern Alberta.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday, RCMP responded to an assault happening in the area of Main Street and Fourth Avenue.
A man died at the scene, EMS determined.
The RCMP's major crimes unit is investigating.
An autopsy is taking place Tuesday in Calgary.
Gleichen is home to around 300 people, and is located about 75 kilometres southeast of Calgary in Wheatland County.
