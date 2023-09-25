Police investigate suspicious death in Calgary's Beltline district

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who was found early Monday morning in the city's Beltline district.

The man was found in serious medical distress at about 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 11th Avenue S.W., police said in a release.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

"The nature of the man's injuries is believed to be suspicious at this time," police said.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.