Police investigate after man found dead in northwest Calgary home

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a northwest home.

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a home in the 3400 block of 19th Street N.W. where they found a man's body, Calgary Police Service said in a release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday and police said no further details will be released until the cause of death has been determined.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

There have been 10 homicides in Calgary so far this year.