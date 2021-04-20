Calgary police seek suspects in February shooting

Calgary police hope the public can help them track down the suspects in a shooting that took place in February.

On Feb. 9, two men arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

"It is believed the shooting happened in the northeast community of Rundle, when one of the victims was approached by two unknown men in an alley. The men threatened the victim with a shotgun and demanded the keys to the victim's truck and trailer," police said in a news release.

"When the victim refused, he was shot by the suspects. The second victim became involved in a struggle with the offenders before he was also shot."

The injured men took themselves to hospital. Police believe the shooting was targeted.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a red Dodge Journey and a newer-model light grey Jeep Cherokee with an air freshener on the rear-view mirror.

"We have combed through hours of CCTV footage from the area of the shooting and are looking for the public's help to identify these vehicles," said Staff Sgt. John Szczupack in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.