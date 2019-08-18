Skip to Main Content
2 arrested in possible attempted murder on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
Calgary

Two people have been arrested in connection with what police describe as a possible attempted murder that happened on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Aug. 11.

33-year-old victim is recovering and out of hospital

CBC News ·
Malik Holloway, 21, of Morley, Alta., has been arrested in relation to a serious Sunday evening assault that sent one man to a Calgary hospital. (RCMP)

RCMP responded to the First Nation, west of Cochrane, at 6 p.m. for reports of a man in serious medical distress. The 33-year-old victim was sent to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries after police determined he had been assaulted.

On Friday, police say they arrested Malik Holloway, 21, on an outstanding warrant. On Saturday, a second, 23-year-old suspect from Morley was arrested and charges are pending.

Police said the victim has since been released from hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

