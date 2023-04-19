Survivalist who posted videos of illegal Banff fishing handed $6,000 fine

A B.C. man who filmed a survival challenge in the Rocky Mountains has been fined $6,000 for illegally catching eight cutthroat trout in Banff National Park.

Greg Ovens, 60, and fellow survivalist Zachary Fowler filmed a 30-day survival challenge, posting a series of videos to YouTube in July 2019.

Ovens originally faced six charges but five were withdrawn after he pleaded guilty to illegal fishing under the Canada National Parks Act.

Ovens and Fowler met after appearing in Season 3 of the History Channel's Alone in 2016.

In Season 3 of Alone, Ovens survived 51 days in Patagonia while Fowler, an American from Maine, emerged after 87 days and was crowned the winner.

Ovens must post new video to YouTube

The pair decided to work together on a new survival challenge they could post on YouTube.

On Wednesday, Justice Eric Tolppanen handed Ovens a $6,000 fine and ordered he post details of his plea and sentence to YouTube.

Prosecutor Dan Brunnen had proposed an $8,000 fine — $1,000 per fish — while Ovens' lawyer Greg Dunn asked the judge to consider a $4,000 penalty.

In handing down his decision, Tolppanen said he did not find Ovens committed the offence intentionally or contemptuously but did find the conduct to be "reckless."

Fowler wanted on warrants

The Calgary judge said that since the charge was laid, Ovens has tried to have videos removed, which "demonstrates acceptance of his responsibility."

Ovens previously told CBC News he and Fowler spent most of the challenge living off provincial Crown land near his home in Canal Flats, B.C.

Later in the 30-day challenge, the two fished at Leman Lake in Banff National Park.

Ovens said both he and Fowler obtained fishing licences but didn't realize that the mountain lakes in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks had switched to catch and release a few years ago because of concerns about whirling disease.

Fowler is still wanted in Alberta on warrants.