Surgery successful for German tourist shot in head near Calgary

A German tourist shot in the head while driving his family to Banff National Park underwent successful surgery on Thursday night.

"There may or may not be some permanent damage as a result of the trauma yesterday," said Sgt. Tom Kalis of the Cochrane RCMP.

The 60-year-old man, who was travelling with his wife, son and son's girlfriend in a Dodge Durango, lost control of the vehicle after being shot just before noon on Thursday. Kalis said the vehicle travelled a considerable distance off the highway and struck a tree. Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1A near Morley, Alta., about 55 kilometres west of Calgary.

Highway 1A is a two-lane road which leads to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

Officers who attended the scene of the crash found a bullet hole in the driver's side window and learned the driver had been shot.

The Dodge Durango driven by a German tourist when he was shot Thursday is removed from the scene. (Darren Makowichuk/Postmedia)

The shooting is being investigated as a possible road rage incident.

"The rest of the family is doing quite well, but obviously traumatized," said Kalis.

Tips from the public

He said RCMP have received a number of tips from the public and are chasing leads in Alberta and B.C.

"We have been able to narrow our investigation," he said.

"We can confirm that [a] black car was passing the Durango operated by the German family and that while it was passing it did lower the passenger side window. A firearm was produced and discharged from the interior of the vehicle."

Kalis said the man driving the black car was white and may have had long, dark hair.

There was extensive damage to the Dodge Durango's front end. (Darren Makowichuk/Postmedia)

Police also said in a news release that they are looking for the driver of an RV that was going eastbound on Highway 1A, through Morley, between 11:45 and 11:55 a.m. at the time of the shooting.

The male driver of the RV called 911, according to RCMP, and stopped at the collision site before departing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 1-403-851-8000 or provide a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Carolyn Dunn