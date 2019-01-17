Calgary man who stabbed neighbour 37 times won't get Supreme Court appeal

The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a Calgary man who argued he was fending off an attempted sexual assault when he stabbed his new neighbour 37 times.

Nicholas Rasberry was sentenced to seven years in prison after a judge convicted him of manslaughter in the death of school teacher Craig Kelloway in May 2013.

Canada's top court on Thursday dismissed a request to hear arguments against the conviction.

The three-member Alberta Court of Appeal had earlier rejected a bid to overturn both the sentence and conviction.

Middle school teacher Craig Kelloway was stabbed to death at a home in southeast Calgary in May 2013. (Cape Breton Post)

The defence had argued that the court should have accepted Rasberry's claim that he was acting in self defence.

Rasberry said Kelloway, who was originally from Glace Bay, N.S., had threatened to sexually assault him and his wife.