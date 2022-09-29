Supreme Court of Canada won't hear appeals in Alberta coal project case
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear appeals from parties who support approval of an open-pit coal mine in southwest Alberta.
Review panel had concluded likely effects of the proposed Grassy Mountain mine outweighed economic benefits
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear appeals from parties who support approval of an open-pit coal mine in southwest Alberta.
A review panel had concluded the likely effects of the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mine on fish and water quality outweighed the economic benefits.
As a result, Alberta's regulatory agency denied Benga Mining's permit applications.
Both Benga and two area First Nations, which had signed benefits agreements with the company, asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for leave to contest the decision.
The Court of Appeal turned down the requests, prompting Benga and the First Nations to seek a hearing at the Supreme Court.
The top court gave no reasons today for refusing to examine the matter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?