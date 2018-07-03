Bell wins contract to assume all operations of Alberta SuperNet

Bell Canada has won a multi-year contract to operate Alberta SuperNet, the government-led broadband initiative.

Alberta SuperNet was created by the provincial government to provide broadband connectivity to public institutions such as schools, libraries, hospitals, municipal and indigenous offices, government facilities and more.

In operation since 2005, SuperNet is made up of more than 13,000 kilometres of fibre and 2,000 kilometres of high-speed wireless links.

While it doesn't directly provide internet to homes and businesses, SuperNet is available to local internet service providers so they can connect their customers without having to build infrastructure back to major centres like Edmonton and Calgary.

Under the multi-year contract, Bell will assume all operations of the broadband network serving commercial and government customers throughout the province.

The company already owns and operates SuperNet network assets serving 27 urban centres in Alberta. It will now also operate the network connecting a total of 402 communities in rural Alberta.

Bell also says it has signed a deal to acquire Axia NetMedia Corp., the Calgary-based operator of SuperNet's rural assets.

Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.