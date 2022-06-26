'Shame on those responsible': Float in Sundre, Alta. rodeo parade called out as racist

WARNING: This story contains images that readers may find distressing and offensive.

A float at the Sundre Pro Rodeo's parade in southern Alberta is facing backlash and being called racist.

Photos of the float, taken on Saturday, show a man wearing a mask driving a tractor.

The tractor is pulling another man with a fake beard and a turban. He is seen to be riding in what appears to be a manure spreader, with the words 'The Liberal' pasted on the side.

In a statement posted on the rodeo's Facebook page, organizers said they were not aware that this float was going to be in the parade.

One of the entrants at the Sundre Pro Rodeo parade, this morning. Yikes! 😬 <a href="https://t.co/g7IdkpWIuq">pic.twitter.com/g7IdkpWIuq</a> —@airdronian

"The entry was not approved and upon further investigation joined the parade without passing through any registration. To be clear it was not approved," read the statement from the parade committee.

The committee added that they are committed to making sure future entries are reviewed and this doesn't happen again.

In a second Facebook post, rodeo organizers wrote, "if we knew about that float, we would have never approved it! We do send our deepest apologies and something like that will never happen again."

Organizers for the rodeo have not responded to CBC's request for an interview.

Photos of the parade entry have sparked condemnation from many online, including members of the Sikh community and MPs across the political spectrum.

The Sikh community in Canada, of which I am a proud member, has a wide diversity of political perspectives.<br><br>More importantly, Sikhs have been a steadfast force for good in Alberta and across the country. <br><br>Shame on those responsible for this despicable display of racism. <a href="https://t.co/WMYa46IIN0">https://t.co/WMYa46IIN0</a> —@ChahalGeorge

George Chahal, the Liberal MP for Calgary Skyview, tweeted, "Sikhs have been a steadfast force for good in Alberta and across the country. Shame on those responsible for this despicable display of racism."

Jasraj Singh Hallan, Conservative MP for Calgary Forest Lawn also spoke out on Twitter about the float.

"This is absolutely disgusting. These kinds of acts have no place in Canada. This should be condemned in strongest terms by all," he wrote.

The Dashmesh Culture Centre in Calgary, a Sikh community hub, tweeted they are "extremely disappointed and saddened to witness this horrendous display of racism towards the Sikh community."

They also invited parade organizers to visit the cultural centre to learn about Sikhs.

This is absolutely disgusting. These kinds of acts have no place in Canada. This should be condemned in strongest terms by all. <a href="https://t.co/y9OZNcXbYI">https://t.co/y9OZNcXbYI</a> —@jasrajshallan

Mike Crampton, who lives in Didsbury, attended the parade on Saturday to cheer on his daughter, who is a member of the Calgary Roundup Marching Band. He took a photo of the float that the Airdronian, a blog based out of Airdrie, posted online.

Crampton said he shared the image because he felt it was important to speak out about the float, which he called "terrible".

"We do have to call this stuff out. It shouldn't be normalized. It shouldn't be something people think is okay to do."

Crampton added that while he heard no loud cheers when the float went by, there wasn't a chorus of boos either.

"It does give small towns a bad name," he said.

"I would like it to be a thing that people don't think is true about small towns, that [they are] full of racists, because [they aren't]. But when stuff like this happens, you know, it overshadows the whole thing and it's frustrating."

Jason Nixon, Alberta Finance Minister and MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre, who attended the parade on Saturday, denounced the float in an emailed statement to CBC.

"I strongly condemn the racist float that appeared in the Sundre parade," read the statement.

"Discrimination and racism have no place in Sundre or anywhere in Alberta. I have been assured by parade organizers that this float was not approved, and that they are putting measures in place to ensure this does not happen in the future."

Organizers for the rodeo, which takes place about 90 kilometres northwest of Calgary, said on Facebook the parade "is meant to be a celebration of community."

"The committee is committed to celebrating community and showcasing a positive family experience," they added.