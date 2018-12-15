1 dead after highway collision near Sundre

One person is dead and another in hospital after a highway collision near Sundre, Alta., early Saturday morning.

RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck collided with a westbound car on Highway 27 near Range Road 44, just east of the town, around 5:20 a.m., RCMP said.

RCMP, the fire department and EMS responded.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Darryl Hyslop from Olds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old male driver of the truck was transported to a Calgary hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said road conditions were favourable at the time, and alcohol has not been ruled out as the cause of the crash.

Both lanes were closed for the investigation and have since been reopened.

RCMP said they continue to investigate, and Chinook Arch Victim Services has been brought in to support those impacted.

Sundre is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Calgary.