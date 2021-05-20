Several summer camps cancelled again as Alberta's COVID-19 battle continues

Several organizations that run summer camps for kids in southern Alberta are cancelling this year's overnight offerings as the province continues to grapple with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YMCA Calgary is cancelling its overnight camping at Camp Chief Hector in Kananaskis Country west of the city, the organization said on Wednesday.

The organization says it will run alternative programs at the camp, including day camps for kids, a family day at camp, and a family getaway option to spend a weekend there.

Day camps will be running, mostly outdoors, at YMCA locations across the city.

Easter Seals Alberta's Camp Horizon — which provides outdoor camp experiences for kids with disabilities and medical conditions — said on its website that it has suspended its spring and summer camp programs.

Kids Cancer Care's Camp Kindle is also cancelling its overnight camps again this summer.

"We have moved our programs to virtual platforms, including online tutoring, therapeutic exercise classes, child life services and other recreational programs for the entire family," Kids Cancer Care said in a release.

"As COVID-19 case numbers decline and more Albertans receive their vaccination, we are hopeful that the province will be able to lift restrictions, so we can resume our [camp] rental operations, followed by a safe re-opening of our children's cancer camps—but only when it is safe to do so."

The organization says it's working with the Alberta Camping Association and Alberta Health Services to be able to reopen when it can be done safely.