Race begins for summer campsites in Alberta's national parks

Keen campers can start securing summer camping sites in national parks. Parks Canada is accepting some national park reservations in Alberta this week.

Reservations already open in Jasper as bookings start Wednesday for other parks

Parks Canada has opened its reservations website for national parks in Alberta. It's already taking bookings for Jasper and will start accepting for Banff and others this week. (CBC)

Parks Canada began taking bookings at 8 a.m. MT  Tuesday for Jasper National Park. One of Jasper's campgrounds, Whistlers, is closed this year as it undergoes extensive upgrades.

Reservations open Wednesday at the same time for Banff National Park. On Thursday, you can book camping sites for Waterton Lakes, Wood Buffalo, Rocky Mountain House and Elk Island.

You'll have to wait a little longer for backcountry locations in the national parks. Reservations open Jan. 24 for backcountry camping in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks. Backcountry reservations open Jan. 23 for Jasper.

Reservations can be made online at reservation.pc.gc.ca  or by calling 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783).

Alberta Parks starts accepting reservations for provincial campgrounds on Feb. 4, with more types of rentals opening as the month progresses. There's more information on those at reserve.albertaparks.ca.

Last year's provincial campground online bookings broke a record with nearly 171,000 reservations.

