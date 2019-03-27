Owner of Calgary-based trucking firm involved in Humboldt crash fined $5K after pleading guilty

The owner of the Calgary-based trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty to five charges, admitting he failed to comply with federal and provincial safety regulations.

Sukhmander Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., was charged with eight counts under the Motor Vehicle Transport Act and the Alberta Traffic Safety Act. The charges include failing to maintain proper log books and failing to implement safety programs.

Singh was not in court for the pleas, instead he was represented by lawyer Sadaf Raja. He was fined $1,000 for each offence with provincial court Judge Sean Dunnigan imposing a total $5,000 fine after a joint submission from Raja and prosecutor Deanna Smyth.

The offence dates include the six months leading up to, but not including, the April 6, 2018, accident, which occurred when the Broncos hockey team's bus was heading to a playoff game in Nipawin.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 injured after the Adesh-owned semi driven by Jaskirat Singh Sidhu blew through a stop sign at a rural highway intersection and collided with the bus.

Singh's charges were announced by the provincial government last October, following a months-long investigation by Alberta Transportation.

On Wednesday, Smyth read some of the facts of the case aloud as part of the guilty plea negotiated with Raja.

The investigation revealed in the months leading to the crash, Singh was missing a total of 27 daily logs.

"There is no evidence that Mr. Singh had a monitoring process to ensure each driver providing one daily log," said Smyth.

The plea comes just days after Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison. He pleaded guilty in January to 29 counts of dangerous driving causing death or injury.

In contrast, Singh's convictions — which are not criminal but rather fall under provincial and federal regulations — come with fines, the maximum of which is $5,000.