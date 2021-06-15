Study warns Alberta has failed to consider damage to foothills from coal mining
Report raises concerns about selenium containment methods and long-term reclamation plans
A lengthy new report commissioned by landowners near proposed Alberta coal mines concludes mines would create environmental liabilities that exceed their economic benefits.
Written by respected Alberta environmental consultants, the report says mines would pose a serious threat to both the quality and quantity of downstream water.
It says current methods to remove toxins such as selenium are unproven over long times and large areas.
The report suggests new mines would increase stress on water supplies, especially as southern Alberta grows and climate change alters rain and snow patterns.
It estimates new mines will only be one-quarter reclaimed within 50 years — and those sites aren't likely to return to what they once were.
The report concludes the government has failed to consider the cascade of environmental effects that coal mining would create, especially in combination with forestry and energy development.
The report, requested by the Livingstone Landowners Group, has been filed with the government's coal consultation committee.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?