Student food bank running out of food, asks community to help

The Students' Union Campus Food Bank at the University of Calgary says demand for services has increased dramatically, especially among international students.

In a news release, the students' union says 83 students accessed the food bank's services between Aug. 1 and Sept. 15, which is a 46 per cent increase from the same period in 2018.

"We saw an increase of use over the summer, but we never expected we would be in this kind of need for non-perishable items by mid-September," said Adrian Handy, who co-ordinates the food bank.

They say international students make up more than 78 per cent of food bank clients on campus, a fact that has prompted the students' union to advocate for changes during the federal election.

Currently, international students can work a maximum of 20 hours, which shuts them out of most internships and co-op placements, according to the release.

"The increased financial burden on international students who are unable to work due to these study permit restrictions is an issue that we hope will be addressed by the incoming government," says Jessica Revington, students' union president.

In the meantime, Janice Jiang, who also co-ordinates the Campus Food Bank, says she hopes that the community will be willing to assist with donations of non-perishable items.

"We're very proud of the work that we do on campus. We know that these are trying economic times, but every donation helps no matter how big or small," she said.

The SU Campus Food Bank has been independently operated by the students' union for over 26 years. It provides emergency, seven-day food hampers to students and other members of the campus community.

Information on how to donate and a wish list of high-demand items can be found online.