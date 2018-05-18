Calgarians rack up nearly 10K tickets in just 1 week for blocking street sweepers

Parking enforcement officers have handed out nearly 10,000 tickets in Calgary's first week of street sweeping, alone.

That's close to the total number of tickets the Calgary Parking Authority issued during the entire, three-month sweeping season last year.

New data shows a total of 9,827 tickets were issued from April 1 to 7 to drivers who left their cars on the street despite signs telling them to keep the road clear so sweepers could come through.

Of those ticketed vehicles, 261 were were towed away.

"Vehicles are subject to be ticketed and towed if the small, three-feet high 'No Parking' signs are placed along the road," the CPA says on its website.

"They will be placed at least 12 hours prior to street sweeping."

A street sweeper is seen in action in this file photo. (CBC)

The parking authority will pay for towing if the vehicle can be moved to a nearby space where it won't disrupt the sweepers.

But the vehicle owner is responsible for the tow and impound fee, if no such space is available and the vehicle is taken to the impound lot.

They are also responsible for the ticket, which carries a fine of $80 if paid in 10 days, $90 if paid within 30 days, and $120 after that.

Last year, between April 1 and July 1, a total of 12,119 vehicles were ticketed for ignoring street-sweeping signs and 2,102 were towed.

You can see which streets have been swept already and which are due for sweeping on the city's interactive online map.