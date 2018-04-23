Nearly 2,000 parking tickets issued in 2 days as Calgary street sweeping begins

On Monday and Tuesday alone, the Calgary Parking Authority wrote up 1,949 tickets and plunked them on the windshields of vehicles that had been left on the road despite warnings that street sweepers were coming through.

Of those ticketed vehicles, 86 were were towed away, according to data released by the CPA on Thursday.

The parking authority is reminding drivers to be aware of street-sweeping signs that are being placed throughout the city ahead of the planned road maintenance, and to move their vehicles off the street during the posted times.

"Vehicles are subject to be ticketed and towed if the small, three-feet high 'No Parking' signs are placed along the road," the CPA says on its website.

"They will be placed at least 12 hours prior to street sweeping."

Signs like this are placed on streets at least 12 hours before sweepers come through. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

The parking authority will pay for towing if the vehicle can be moved to a nearby space where it won't disrupt the sweepers.

But the vehicle owner is responsible for the tow and impound fee, if no such space is available and the vehicle is taken to the impound lot.

They are also responsible for the ticket, which carries a fine of $80 if paid in 10 days, $90 if paid within 30 days, and $120 after that.

Last year, between April 1 and July 1, a total of 12,119 vehicles were ticketed for ignoring street-sweeping signs and 2,102 were towed.

You can see which streets have been swept already and which are due for sweeping on the city's interactive online map.