2 drivers seriously injured after street racing, police say

Calgary police say two men were seriously injured from street racing at high speeds.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, a black Jaguar S-type car and a yellow Nissan Silvia were both going east at high speeds on Spruce Meadows Trail. S.W. near the intersection of 37th Street S.W., police said in an emailed release.

The cars came to a bend that was under construction and both drove off the road, where one of the cars rolled multiple times before coming to a stop and catching fire.

Both drivers, men in their 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol aren't currently considered factors in the crash, but excessive speed likely played a big part.

"Street racing continues to be a significant problem in Calgary and it puts the lives of racers and other people on the road at risk," police said in an emailed release.

"Drivers who street race are often inexperienced and are driving on roads not designed for high speeds, where there is traffic, pedestrians and other hazards."

Police recently launched an operation to crack down on illegal street racing, and between May and June issued 281 tickets, laid two criminal code charges and executed one warrant.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing, and anyone with information about the crash or any street racing activities are asked to report them to the Calgary police traffic section at 403-567-4000.