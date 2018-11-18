Suspected poppy box thefts just a misunderstanding say RCMP

What was originally thought to be the theft of two poppy donation boxes from a pair of Strathmore businesses was nothing more than a "very eager volunteer."

RCMP issued a press release Sunday morning saying they were looking for a man suspected of stealing the poppy boxes from a Shell Gas Station and Tim Hortons store on Nov. 7.

Police originally said the man told staff at the gas station he was with the Royal Canadian Legion and switched out the store's full poppy donation box and replaced it with an empty container.

He then went next door to Tim Hortons and did the same thing.

A call was put out asking for tips and after some additional investigation, police realized the error.

"This was a misunderstanding involving a very eager volunteer who went above and beyond and collected boxes that he was not tasked to collect," read an RCMP release.

"The money is accounted for and is where it belongs."

