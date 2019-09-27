1 of 3 teenagers believed to have overdosed at a house party has died

A 16-year-old from Strathmore, one of three believed to have overdosed on opioids at a house party, died in hospital on Friday, RCMP have confirmed.

His identity will not be released publicly, RCMP said.

According to an earlier news release, police were called to assist EMS at a Strathmore home around 9 a.m. on Sept. 22.

Inside, EMS was working on a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital and then flown to Calgary in critical condition.

Two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospital the same day, under similar circumstances.

All three teenagers were at the same house party the night before, according to police, and all three are suspected of ingesting opioids in pill form.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to their hospitalization.