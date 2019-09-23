3 teenagers in critical condition after overdoses in Strathmore

RCMP in Strathmore, just east of Calgary, are investigating after three teenagers overdosed on what's believed to be opioids.

All three remain in hospital in critical condition.

According to a news release, police were called to assist EMS at a home around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Inside, EMS was working on a 16-year-old boy who was taken to hospital and then flown to Calgary in critical condition.

Police then learned that two 15-year-old boys were taken to hospital the same day, under similar circumstances.

All three teenagers were at the same house party the night before, according to police, and all three are suspected of ingesting opioids in pill form.

Police said an initial investigation confirmed the 16-year-old consumed prescription pills.