Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Strathcona Resources to go public through deal to buy Pipestone Energy

Strathcona Resources Ltd. says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.

Deal will value combined business at $8.6B

The Canadian Press ·
A pumpjack works at a wellhead on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Higher oil prices in the wake of a U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general are driving up share prices for Canadian energy companies and threatening higher fuel prices for consumers in Canada.
A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in this file photo. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.

Calgary-based oil and gas producer Strathcona says the deal will value the combined business at $8.6 billion.

It adds the new company will become the fifth largest oil producer in Canada.

Strathcona positioned the all-share deal as a way to give Pipestone shareholders a meaningful ownership stake in a large, low-decline rate, oil-weighted producer.

It says the deal will give Pipestone shareholders about 9.05 per cent of the pro forma equity in the amalgamated company on a fully-diluted basis.

Pipestone's board has already approved the arrangement, but shareholders still need to give their OK for the deal which is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now