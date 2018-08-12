Alberta storm chasers use technology to quench thirst for extreme meteorology

Most people spend their lives trying to avoid big weather.

But a group of 19 Alberta storm chasers, who gather on Facebook under the name Twisted Chasers, spend a generous portion of their time trying to track down exactly that.

"I have a huge passion for meteorology. So this gets me out there, and the end result is to come home with postcards," said Matt Melnyk, a WestJet pilot by day and Twisted Chaser by night, in an interview with the CBC's Monty Kruger.

Now, thanks to technology, the ability to stay safe while chasing storms has improved exponentially, Melnyk said.

"I've been doing this about 10 years, and back then, they didn't really have data plans.

"But now, the technology — with the iPhones and the iPads — there's so much information and data that's out there. [It tells you] the type of storm: if it's rotating, if it's got a low base, if it's got a high base, if it's got hail, if it's got heavy rain."

"The navigator can collect all that data, so we don't put ourselves in a dangerous situation."

Improved data allows storm chasers to know much more about the type of storm they're chasing, which makes it a much safer pursuit than it used to be, says Matt Melnyk. (Matt Melnyk)

Minimizing risk with the odd side sizzle

On the other hand, sometimes things can get a little hot for a storm chaser.

"I've had a couple cases where I've actually been sizzled — where the lightning strikes really close, and the air around you sounds like sizzling bacon," said Stuart Milliner.

"[It's] very disconcerting, I can tell you that," he added.

The group is prepared for such situations, however, in order to minimize risk.

"Every single person on the Twisted Chasers team has basically done a spotter training course. We learn the fundamentals of storm chasing, like have an escape plan," Milliner said.

"That way, we know that we're in a safe position when we're chasing, and we're not potentially putting ourselves at risk — like being cored, which basically means you're driving inside a giant hail shaft."

Some of the Twisted Chasers, left to right: Stuart Milliner, Jeff Wallace, Matt Melnyk, Cresta Boyce, Shane Turgeon (not a member) and Mark Jinks. (Matt Melnyk)

Twisted Chasers

Twisted Chasers was started in 2012 by photographer and videographer Ronnie Rabena.

Melnyk, who in addition to being a pilot is a passionate photographer, loves the way that chasing storms gets him in touch with the prairies, not only weather-wise, but also with the opportunity to explore the diverse prairie landscape.

"[It's a] great adventure," he said.

"The prairies are great for storm chasing because of the wide open grass — you've got awesome canola over there, you've got some barns, you've got this nice green flat scenery."

Chasing storms is a great way to explore the prairies, says Matt Melnyk, who describes the experience as a 'great adventure.'

Beautiful photos, public service

Storm chasing is both a personal and public passion for many of the Twisted Chasers.

"I'm a photographer and there is nothing better than photographing that textbook summer storm/supercell," said John Barnes, in a Facebook message.

"However, and more importantly for me, storm spotting/chasing has more to do with helping Environment Canada to get faster watches and warnings out to the general public.

"Radar technology has come a long way, but you can never beat 'boots on the ground,' direct reporting as the storm is happening."

Alberta storm chasers do it for the photo ops, the adventure and for the opportunity to help Environment Canada with breaking weather alerts. (Matt Melnyk)

For Twisted Chaser founder Rabena, storms possess a beauty and drama that's somewhat unique to this region.

"In Canada, tornadoes are not as common as down in the [United] States, so seeing something that no one else does really adds to the excitement.

"It's not always about tornadoes [but] we are treated to some amazing supercellular storm structure. It is amazing to see something so beautiful but also dangerous at the same [time]," Rabena said.

There are fewer tornadoes in Canada than in the United States, but there some amazing supercellular storm structures here nevertheless, says Twisted Chaser founder Ronnie Rabena. (Matt Melnyk)

'It is amazing to see something so beautiful but also dangerous at the same [time],' Rabena says. (Mark)

Smoke signals

Melnyk said the forest fires burning in British Columbia have put a damper on the storm chasing prospects for this weekend.

"There was initially a severe day for Friday that looked interesting but it has since fallen apart," Melnyk said.

"There doesn't seem to be much happening on Saturday, either. And even if there was, it would be extremely difficult to chase with the level of smoke currently in Alberta. [It] makes it extremely difficult to see the storm structure."

That's a meteorological phenomenon he illustrated with a dramatic photo shot from 40,000 feet as he piloted a WestJet flight across the West.

Forest fire smoke 'makes it extremely difficult to see storm structure,' according to Twisted Chaser Matt Melnyk, who shot this as he piloted a Westjet flight across Western Canada. (Matt Melnyk)

It's not just Twisted Chaser, either. There are other storm chasers out there, all searching for the perfect storm [photo shoot].

"There could be [competition] at times, but our group focuses on building bridges instead of barriers," Melnyk said.

Chris Ratzlaff is a member of Alberta-Saskatchewan group Prairie Storm Chasers. He's documented many wicked storms over the years, including this one that swept from Crossfield to Torrington, Alta., on July 9, 2017. 1:11

The ultimate shot

Ultimately, it may all come down to the deep need every photography buff has to get the ultimate shot.

"It's very rewarding to come home with photos that we can share with the rest of the world," said Melnyk.

​With files from Monty Kruger.