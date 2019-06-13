Police seek armed robber who assaulted store clerk in southeast Calgary

Calgary police are searching for a man who assaulted a clerk in a violent robbery of a convenience store in southeast Calgary last month.

It happened on May 27 at about 6 a.m. at a store on the 2000 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E., police said in a release.

The man entered the store and demanded money. He assaulted the clerk and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cigarette packages before leaving on foot, police said.

The store clerk was treated in hospital for head injuries.

The suspect assaulted a store clerk, who suffered head injuries, police said. (Calgary Police Service)

The suspect had a slim or muscular build, a dark complexion, and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, dark sweat pants, dark shoes, white gloves and a blue backpack with red and white writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.