Son killed mother, then himself near Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive, police say
Woman's death is Calgary's 12th homicide this year, six of which have been domestic
Police say two bodies that were found near Nose Hill Drive and Stoney Trail in northwest Calgary on Friday were a murder-suicide.
At 9 a.m., police were called to the scene where they found a woman in her 70s dead within a vehicle and the body of a man in his 50s on the riverbank below a bridge.
The Calgary Police Service said in an emailed release Monday afternoon that investigators believe the man killed his mother before killing himself.
There was no prior police involvement with the family related to domestic issues, police said.
The names of the deceased and their causes of death will not be released, the force said.
The homicide is the 12th in Calgary this year, six of which have been domestic in nature, police said.
"Calgarians experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship are always encouraged to reach out for help as these harmful behaviours often become worse over time," the release said.
Police said people in need of support can call 211, or the Connect Family and Sexual Abuse Network at 403-234-7233 for domestic abuse or 1-877-237-5888.
Or victims can contact police on the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or at 911 if they are in immediate danger.
