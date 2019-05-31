Police confirm one male, one female found dead in car at Stoney Tr. and Nose Hill Drive
Autopsies scheduled for Monday; police still investigating cause and nature of deaths
Calgary police have now confirmed one man and one woman were found dead in a vehicle on Stoney Trail N.W. this morning. Police believe the deaths are connected, however they are still investigating both the cause and the nature of the deaths.
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, June 3.
Police are still investigating the incident that closed down southbound Stoney Trail at Nose Hill Drive N.W. for hours on Friday, starting around 9 a.m. when police responded to a report of a sudden death. They found the man and the woman both deceased inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 or going to calgarycrimestoppers.org.
With files from the Calgary Eyeopener, Diane Yanko
