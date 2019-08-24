Part of Stoney Trail closed after woman hit trying to cross freeway

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a semi-tractor trailer on a Calgary freeway Saturday afternoon.

The unusual incident has closed Stoney Trail southbound from 114th Avenue to Glenmore Trail so police can investigate.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman, who has not been identified, park her car next to the busy freeway, a spokesperson for Calgary Police Service said. She then tried to cross traffic but was hit by the truck.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 12:40 p.m. MT. The woman was taken to Foothills Hospital, in severe, life-threatening condition.

Her condition has since been upgraded to stable and no longer life-threatening, but with serious injuries.

Police say they're not sure why she was trying to cross the road.

That stretch of Stoney may open by 3:30 p.m., the police spokesperson said, but could remain closed longer, depending the investigators' needs.

Northbound traffic has not been affected.